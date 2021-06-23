Duo robbed iPhones from University Park store, cops say. Can you ID them? 

Deputies are seeking the public’s help to identify two individuals who robbed a business in the University Park area of Manatee County on Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. at the T-Mobile store at 5231 University Parkway #118, University Park.

Employees were preparing to close up shop for the night when two masked males entered the store, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are seeking the public’s help to identify two individuals who they say robbed a T-Mobile store in the University Park area of Manatee County on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Provided Image Manatee County Sheriff's Office

One of the suspects, who was dressed in black hat, shirt and pants, stood near the business entrance, while a second suspect dressed in white hat, shirt and pants and wearing a white purse began removing cell phones from their display mounts.

An employee confronted the suspect who was removing phones, according to the sheriff’s office, but the suspect took out a can of pepper spray and told the employee to stay away.

The suspects left the stored with four iPhones and drove away in a silver Infiniti sedan, deputies say.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or leave an anonymous tip via Manatee County Crime Stoppers at manateecrimestoppers.com or 866-634-TIPS.