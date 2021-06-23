Sex toys stolen in dual Bradenton burglaries, cops say. The suspect got away on a scooter

A 45-year-old Palmetto man is facing two counts of felony burglary after he broke into a pair of Bradenton adult video stores, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Craig Pierce burglarized the XTC Adult Superstore, 1008 Cortez Road on June 10. That investigation tied him to an earlier burglary at CJ’s Adult Store, 4949 14th St. W.

According to the arrest affidavit, surveillance video at CJ’s captured Pierce before 7 a.m. on May 22 using a rock to break out the store’s window and after taking several items, captured him driving away from the scene on a scooter.

Deputies say Pierce stole several items of “queen size” women’s lingerie and various sex toys.

Pierce had not yet been identified in that burglary but was captured on video on June 10 at the XTC store, gaining access to the building in a similar manner. He was seen fleeing the business on the same scooter, deputies said.

Deputies say Pierce stole more women’s apparel, a black wig, and various sex toys valued at almost $800.

According to the affidavit, deputies identified Pierce on June 17 after the sheriff’s office released images of the burglaries to the public.

Detectives say they made contact with Pierce on June 17 at his mobile home. During an ensuing search of his residence, deputies found items linked to both burglaries.

Pierce was booked into the Manatee County jail the same day and charged with two counts of burglary. He remains in custody on bonds totaling $3,000. According to jail records, Pierce has been listed as criminal registrant since 2019 with multiple prior arrests.