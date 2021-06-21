Palmetto man shot killed himself after shooting roommate who asked him to move out

Crime scene tape

A Palmetto man killed himself after shooting his roommate who had just asked him to move out, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

About 10 p.m. Saturday, Ramin Fard’s roommate asked him to move out. The roommate’s mother tried to walk into the room where the two men were talking and Fard pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the woman.

Fard’s roommate stepped in the way and pushed his mother out of the room. Fard then shot him instead.

Deputies responded to the home, in the 7000 block of 48th Avenue East, after receiving a report of the shooting. The victim sounded weak as he spoke with deputies. The deputies used a tactical formation to enter the two-story home, unsure where the shooter was.

The victim was found in an upstairs bedroom. Deputies gave him medical aid until paramedics arrived and rushed him to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

Fard, 56, was found sitting in chair with a gunshot would to his head. He died in an ambulance while being rushed to a hospital.

Detectives concluded that Fard shot himself after shooting his roommate, but their investigation remains on-going, according to the sheriff’s office.