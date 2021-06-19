Crime

Armed with a Samurai sword, man attacks couple in a Bradenton motel room, cops say

A 51-year-old man faces felony charges after pulling out a “Samurai sword” and attacking a couple at a local motel, injuring the female, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Tracy Brown walked into the couple’s unlocked Budget Inn motel room at 8110 N. Tamiami Trail just before 11 p.m. on June 15 armed with the sword. He then accused the female of breaking into his room.

The female pulled out a baton to defend herself, at which time Brown swung the sword and struck her in the leg causing a 5-inch-long cut, according to the arrest report.

Deputies say Brown swung a second time, but the female was able to block the blow with her baton.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brown then put the blade of the sword to the male victim’s throat and said he was going to kill them both before leaving the room.

Deputies said they found the sword in a nearby dumpster.

They made contact with Brown, who said he confronted the couple because the female poisoned his dog. He denied having a sword.

Brown was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony causing bodily disfigurement. He remains in custody on bonds totaling $50,000.

According to jail records, Brown is a criminal registrant since 2017 with a history of battery arrests.

