Suspects led deputy on high-speed chase down I-75. They escaped, but not for long

An attempt to serve an arrest warrant in Bradenton on Wednesday led to an injured deputy and a high-speed chase on Interstate 75, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The three suspects involved in the incident, Aaron Whittenburg, 25, his brother Tommy Whittenburg, 22, and Alexis Daugherty, 21, escaped, but they were arrested in Sarasota on Thursday.

The events began around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Nick & Moe’s/Shell gas station at 575 66th St. Ct. E., Bradenton, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy with the sheriff’s office warrants unit recognized Tommy Whittenburg at the gas station and attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant for a drug-related charge.

However, Whittenburg attempted to run from the deputy, who then discharged a stun device, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say Whittenburg was is the process of being detained when Aaron Whittenburg and Daughtery “interfered” in the process.

The Whittenburgs were both able to run away, while the suspect identified as Daugherty got into an SUV and drove it in reverse, striking the deputy. She then sped away and picked up the Whittenburgs on a nearby street before driving towards State Road 64, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy then received approval to pursue the SUV, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy followed the SUV from State 64 onto Interstate 75 South. Once on the interstate, the chase reached speeds of 105 mph and lasted about 4 minutes before the deputy abandoned pursuit due to safety concerns.

The Whittenburgs and Daugherty were located and arrested with the help of U.S. marshals, according to the sheriff’s office.

They were booked into the Sarasota County jail, arrest records show.

The deputy suffered minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.