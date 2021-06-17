Crime

Manatee deputy resigns after being arrested on a DUI charge

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com
Manatee

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy was arrested early Thursday and charged with DUI.

At about 3 a.m., John Girgis was driving westbound on State Road 70, speeding and struggling to stay in his lane, according a sheriff’s office news release. When Girgis, 25, stopped for a red light at the intersection with Lockwood Ridge Road, a fellow deputy approached the driver’s door.

Girgis’ eyes were bloodshot and he admitted that he had been drinking, the deputy reported. The deputy arrested Girgis and took him to jail.

Girgis, hired in July 2018, was facing termination but instead resigned.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service