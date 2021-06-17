Manatee deputy resigns after being arrested on a DUI charge

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center ttompkins@bradenton.com

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy was arrested early Thursday and charged with DUI.

At about 3 a.m., John Girgis was driving westbound on State Road 70, speeding and struggling to stay in his lane, according a sheriff’s office news release. When Girgis, 25, stopped for a red light at the intersection with Lockwood Ridge Road, a fellow deputy approached the driver’s door.

Girgis’ eyes were bloodshot and he admitted that he had been drinking, the deputy reported. The deputy arrested Girgis and took him to jail.

Girgis, hired in July 2018, was facing termination but instead resigned.