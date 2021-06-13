Can you ID this man? He burglarized Ellenton restaurant overnight, cops say

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help to ID a man was captured on surveillance video burglarizing a local restaurant overnight.

The break-in occurred around 3:11 a.m. Sunday at Popi’s Place, 3911 U.S. 301, Ellenton.

The masked man, who is seen on video forcibly opening a register, took a “substantial amount of cash,” according to detectives.

He also broke a glass entry door on the west side of the restaurant that he used to enter and likely exit the building, according to the sheriff’s office. While inside, he broke into an office and pried open two doors as well as the cash register.

6/13/21--Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who was caught on video burglarizing the Popi’s Place restaurant in Ellenton. Provided Image Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Detectives say the man looks to be in his mid to late-50s, around 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. He was wearing a baseball hat, a face covering, t-shirt, jeans and gloves at the time of the break-in.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or leave an anonymous tip through Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or manateecrimestoppers.com.