Palmetto man molested child at Sunshine Skyway Bridge fishing pier, cops say

A 43-year-old Palmetto man is in custody after he admitted to inappropriately touching a child while at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge’s south fishing pier, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, the molestation occurred on June 8 and the victim immediately reported William Webb’s actions, at which time law enforcement was notified.

Deputies say Webb became aware of the allegations and drove to his workplace in Tampa to quit his job and turn in his work equipment before voluntarily surrendering to deputies.

Webb was booked into the Manatee County jail on the molestation charge and remains in custody on a $7,500 bond.