Crime

Palmetto man molested child at Sunshine Skyway Bridge fishing pier, cops say

Manatee

A 43-year-old Palmetto man is in custody after he admitted to inappropriately touching a child while at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge’s south fishing pier, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, the molestation occurred on June 8 and the victim immediately reported William Webb’s actions, at which time law enforcement was notified.

Deputies say Webb became aware of the allegations and drove to his workplace in Tampa to quit his job and turn in his work equipment before voluntarily surrendering to deputies.

Webb was booked into the Manatee County jail on the molestation charge and remains in custody on a $7,500 bond.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service