MCR Health president and CEO arrested on a burglary warrant, cops say

In this August 2020 file photo, Patrick Carnegie, CEO of MCR Health, discusses the ‘Mask Up for Manatee Coalition’ comprised of the county government, the county health department, the school district and local business partners, nonprofits and health care agencies. ttompkins@bradenton.com

The president and CEO of MCR Health was arrested on Tuesday in Manatee County on a felony burglary warrant issued out of Pinellas County.

According to jail records, Patrick Carnegie, 51, was released on Wednesday after posting a $7,500 bond.

MCR Health, with its corporate office in Palmetto, is a not-for-profit organization that provides discounted medical services to the uninsured and is overseen by a board of directors.

The agency had humble beginnings, opening it’s first office about four decades ago and has since grown to operate more than 40 healthcare centers, 14 pharmacies and three mobile units. The agency says it has provided more than $45 million in charity medical services.

The details of Carnegie’s burglary charge in Pinellas County were not immediately available.

Carnegie, who previously was director of the nonprofit that operated community centers in the area, could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, but MCR Health released the following statement to the Bradenton Herald via email:

“The Board of Directors of MCR Health, Inc. has been made aware of this serious matter,” the statement reads. “Mr. Carnegie has assured the Board that the allegations are false and that he intends to aggressively defend himself against the charges. We firmly believe that anyone accused of a crime must be considered innocent until proven guilty. We will have no further comment on this matter until after the legal process has been fully completed.”