Bradenton man jailed in Sarasota carjacking and beating of an elderly man

A 30-year-old Bradenton man is in custody at the Sarasota County jail on charges of carjacking and aggravated battery on an elderly person, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Police say Gavin Pearce attacked the 74-year-old while the victim was inside his vehicle around 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Salute Restaurant at Whole Foods, 1451 First St., at the intersection of Lemon Avenue.

A manager of the restaurant told police that Pearce grabbed two wine glasses from a restaurant table and broke them on the ground before approaching the victim, forcing his way into the vehicle and beating the elderly man.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim managed to discard his key FOB while being attacked and Pearce was unable to leave with the vehicle. Police say Pearce then fled on his bicycle while “several” citizens began rendering aid to the victim, who was bleeding from cuts from his arm and head.

The victim drove himself to the hospital for further treatment.

Police say Pearce was located a short time later near the intersection of Fifth Street and North Tamiami Trail and taken into custody. Police say Pearce refused to cooperate with the investigation.

As Pearce was being taken from the interview room to the jail, he uttered, “I didn’t do anything to that guy,” according to the report.