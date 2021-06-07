Have you seen these cars? Detectives search for vehicles after shooting near UTC mall 

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified two vehicles that may have been involved in a shooting near the Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota over the weekend.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Cattlemen Road in front of several businesses near the mall, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies are looking for a silver Nissan Altima with a driver’s side rear window shot out and a gray sedan of unknown make and model.

Images of the suspect vehicles were obtained from surveillance cameras in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting occurred in a busy area near several restaurants with outdoor dining. But detectives say they believe that the drivers were involved in a personal dispute and did not intend to harm members of the public. No injuries were reported.

More than 30 emergency calls were made regarding the shooting on Saturday night, according to the sheriff’s office. Other people who said they were at the mall at the time of the shooting took to social media to share their concern.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff’s office at 941-861-4900.