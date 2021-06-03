Second suspect arrested in Bradenton shooting. He’s a juvenile, cops say

MCSO have made a second arrest in the May 30 shooting of a woman after the suspect asked her for change. Getty Images

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a pair of shootings that took place on May 30.

Detectives arrested the juvenile at his home on Wednesday night. Tey say the juvenile was the driver in both shootings that led to attempted murder charges for Jose Aldavera.

Deputies say Aldavera shot a woman in the parking lot of the Seahorse Lounge shortly after 5 p.m. on May 30 while the female was looking for discarded items. Deputies say Aldavera asked the victim for change and when she said she didn’t have any, he shot her three times..

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Aldavera’s actions were captured by video surveillance cameras, detectives said. Aldavera was located and later admitted to shooting the woman, as well as another shooting that occurred the same night in the city of Bradenton.

Bradenton police have not commented on the case, noting it remains an active investigation.