Sarasota homeowner shoots and kills man breaking into his house, cops say

A man was shot to death late Tuesday, apparently as he tried to break into a home, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 11:17 p.m. Tuesday night, Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 4500 block of 47th Street in response to a shooting.

Deputies reported that an individual had been found dead at the scene.

On Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office released more information on the shooting, reporting that a homeowner had shot a man as he was attempting to break into the home.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the name of the man shot and killed, but noted that the deceased man and the homeowner did not know one another.

“Detectives and forensics personnel are currently processing the crime scene with support from the Medical Examiner’s Office,” the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. “Additional details will be released later today.”