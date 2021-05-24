Crime
One injured in shooting near Bayshore Gardens, sheriff’s office says
At least one person was injured in a shooting in the Bayshore Gardens area south of Bradenton on Monday, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office and Manatee County EMS responded to a report of an injured male at a CVS location at 6204 14th St. W. shortly before 3 p.m.
One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren.
A crime scene was established around an empty pickup truck in the CVS parking lot, and the shooting remained under investigation around 4 p.m.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
Comments