One injured in shooting near Bayshore Gardens, sheriff’s office says

At least one person was injured in a shooting in the Bayshore Gardens area south of Bradenton on Monday, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and Manatee County EMS responded to a report of an injured male at a CVS location at 6204 14th St. W. shortly before 3 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Randy Warren.

A crime scene was established around an empty pickup truck in the CVS parking lot, and the shooting remained under investigation around 4 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

