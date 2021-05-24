Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns after DUI arrest

The entrance to the Manatee County Jail bradenton.com

Early Monday morning, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies found another deputy passed out behind the wheel of a car parked in a turning lane on U.S. 41. The deputies tried several times before they could wake Corrections Deputy Emanuel Clement up.

Clement, 28, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, the sheriff’s office announced early Monday afternoon. Before he could be fired, the deputy resigned his position.

At 3:24 a.m., a caller reported an unresponsive driver behind the wheel of a car at US 41 North and Moccasin Wallow Road. Deputies arrived to the intersection, to find Clement parked in the right turn lane of northbound U.S. 41.

Clement was hired as a correction deputy in November of 2015.