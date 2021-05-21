Bradenton man charged with sexually assaulting a child, cops say

A 38-year-old Bradenton man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Bruce Wilmeth sexually assaulted the victim “on one more than one occasion,” and would force the victim to take a “morning after pill” to avoid pregnancy.

Deputies say when the pill didn’t work, the victim disclosed the ongoing abuse. Wilmeth was confronted by family members and he immediately fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

An arrest warrant was issued May 3 and Wilmeth was taken into custody on Monday.

Wilmeth was booked into the Manatee County jail on a charge of sexually assaulting a minor between the age of 12 and 18. He remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.