Proud Boy known as ‘Milkshake’ charged in Capitol riot. FBI says he is from Bradenton

A self-identified member of the Proud Boys from Bradenton has been arrested and charged with participating in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, including assaulting Capitol police officers.

Daniel Lyons Scott, 28, also known as “Milkshake,” is prominently featured in photos alongside other members of the far-right extremist group on the steps of the lower west terrace of the Capitol. Scott was identified in images from the riot in social media posts and news articles and by two witnesses who spoke with FBI agents.

Photos and videos from the day of the insurrection obtained by agents show Scott pushing two U.S. Capitol Police officers back up against the steps. The images, some of which were released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as part of their charging documents, show Scott in a black tactical vest, sunglasses engraved with “Milkshake” and a blue hat that said, “GOD, Guns & Trump.”

Scott was arrested on Thursday by FBI agents from the Tampa office, the agency announced on social media. He made his first appearance in court later in the day before a federal judge in downtown Tampa and was released on a $25,000 surety bond.

Conditions of Scott’s release include home detention, a GPS ankle monitor and that his travel be restricted to the Middle District of Florida, except when he needs to travel to Washington, D.C., for court hearings or to meet with prosecutors.

Scott is charged with knowingly entering and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds; knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct and act of physical violence on Capitol grounds; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of justice or Congress; and assault on a federal officer with physical contact and intent to commit another felony.

Daniel Lyons Scott, 28, of Bradenton, identified in crowd by the FBI assaulting Capitol police officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol. Provided image. U.S. Attorney's Office

A Washington news publication identified Scott as a resident of the Arlington, Va., area in January, and had also spoken to him for a 2019 article about a local Proud Boys chapter.

Scott’s link to Bradenton remains unclear. According to charging documents, Scott claimed to have been recently living in the Seattle area, but he said he was originally from Florida.

To date, there have been about 440 people charged in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Within hours of the insurrection, another local man, Adam Johnson, of Parrish, was quickly identified by locals as being the man caught in a viral photo carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern out of the House chambers. Johnson was arrested within days and his case is still pending.

Anyone with related tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or 800-225-5324, or visit tips.fbi.gov.