Palmetto man charged with rape after drunk victim passed out, cops say

A 47-year-old Palmetto man raped a female after she passed out from drinking too much, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The age of the victim was not listed, but she was at least 12 years old, according to the charges filed against Kristopher Clark.

Deputies say the victim does not drink alcohol, but consumed some on May 10 while family and friends gathered at a rental house in Bradenton. The victim began to nod off in the hot tub and she was taken to bed by a family friend.

According to the warrant information, the family friend went to check on the victim about an hour later and found Clark on top of the victim.

“The defendant flippantly admitted to the witness,” his intent while the victim was helpless, deputies said.

Clark was arrested on May 14 and charged with sexual battery on an incapacitated person over the age of 12.

Clark was booked into the Manatee County jail and released the following day after posting a $50,000 bond.