Self-proclaimed Bradenton ‘prophet’ attacks and bloodies a good Samaritan, deputies say

A 53-year-old Bradenton man proclaiming himself a prophet of Jesus Christ on his Facebook page attacked a good Samaritan who stopped to check on him on Tuesday in the 6700 block of 14th Street West, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Anthony Tremarco attacked a man who was driving by and stopped to see if he was OK because Tremarco was acting “erratically.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Tremarco walked up to the vehicle and punched the victim several times through the open car window, causing a bloody nose and cut lip.

Deputies say Tremarco was located and arrested without incident a short time later.

Tremarco was booked into the Manatee County jail on a burglary with assault and battery charge.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to jail records, Tremarco was out on bond on a possession of a controlled substance charge awaiting trial. That bond was revoked and he remains in custody.