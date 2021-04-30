Salesman didn’t take rejection well. He drove his car into Palmetto home, cops say

A 20-year-old Bradenton man listing himself as a salesman for a Tampa home security company landed himself in the Manatee County jail after he assault an elderly man who declined to purchase his services, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

Police say Trevon Gilmore was attempting to sell the security systems door to door in the 1400 block of 14th Street West Court on Thursday evening when he saw the victim leaving his home. Gilmore approached the victim in an attempt to make a sale and was told, “No thanks,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Gilmore continued to approach the victim, still trying to make the sale and was told again, “Not interested,” police say.

The homeowner asked Gilmore to leave and he refused, “and then proceeded to push the victim against his will,” the report states.

A neighbor came to the victim’s aid and the two were able to convince Gilmore to leave.

Police say Gilmore then got into his vehicle and while beginning to leave, “lost control” of his vehicle, which slammed into the victim’s home causing damage to the outside wall.

Gilmore then drove away in a reckless manner, which drew the attention of a patrolling officer and a traffic stop was initiated.

Gilmore was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of battery on an elderly person and hit and run with property damage. He remains in custody on bonds totaling $2,500.