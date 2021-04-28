Manatee inmate got mail with something extra, cops say. Now his girlfriend is in jail, too

This postcard sent to a Manatee County Jail inmate contained a prescription drug under the stamp, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Provided Image/MCSO

A Manatee County Jail inmate received a postcard with with a prescription drug tucked under the stamp, according to the sheriff’s office.

Now his girlfriend, who detective say sent it, is also behind bars.

Brent Whitney, 43, and Lynda Wetherby, 34, are both charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility, a third-degree felony with possible imprisonment of up to five years.

A mail clerk noticed an unusual bump in the postcard’s stamp during inspection, according to the sheriff’s office. A “substance” was found underneath. A lab test revealed it to be Suboxone, a prescription opioid drug used to curb opioid addiction.

In an image of the postcard provided by the sheriff’s office, the sender’s information is blurred out. But detectives determined it was Wetherby who was responsible for sending the drug-laced mail to Whitney.

Whitney’s criminal history dates back to 2016 in Manatee County and includes convictions for drug trafficking and possession, according to court records. A records search revealed no past drug-related charges for Wetherby.