Burglary suspect dies in jail, Manatee Sheriff’s Office says

A 74-year-old man died in custody at the Manatee County jail while awaiting trial on a burglary charge, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the man, whose name was not released, was arrested on March 31. He found by deputies slumped over in his cell at 7 a.m. Saturday.

“A medical emergency was called and jail staff performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived,” the sheriff’s office said. “The inmate was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

Detectives responded to the jail to investigate. The sheriff’s office said detectives found no signs of trauma or other type of foul play.

Detectives say the inmate suffered from “numerous medical conditions.”

The medical examiner will determine cause of death within the next few days.

The sheriff’s office is withholding the inmate’s name pending notification of his next of kin.