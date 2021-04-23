Palmetto teenager used a stolen car to break into Sarasota gun shop, cops say

A Palmetto teenager already facing charges he stole more than a dozen guns in Manatee County earlier this year, was arrested Friday after he drove a stolen care through the wall of a Sarasota gun store and stolen several guns, Sarasota police said.

About 7:30 a.m., police say Tocory Williams backed his vehicle through side wall of a gun shop in the 300 block of Orange Avenue and stole several guns.

Police caught up to Williams a short time later after he crashed his car, which had been reported stolen in Manatee County about 6 a.m. Friday, into a tree while trying to make his getaway from officers.

Wiliams faces charges of armed burglary, burglary by using a motor vehicle, burglary causing damage to a structure, fleeing to elude, driving without a license and three counts of theft of a firearm, Sarasota police said.

Williams was additionally charged with criminal mischief and “additional charges are possible,” police said.

Police said Williams had been arrested in Manatee on Jan. 4 on charges of armed burglary, grand theft, criminal mischief and 15 counts of theft of a firearm.

The Bradenton Herald is naming Williams, whose name is a public record under Florida law because he faces felony charges, due tp the seriousness of the charges.