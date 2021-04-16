Two Manatee substitute teachers arrested. One of them watched child porn, police say

Two substitute teachers in the Manatee County School District have been arrested and charged in separate investigations, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The department began an investigation into John Wingate, 25, in March, when officers received a “credible information” from the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force. A physical search found digital evidence to charge Wingate on Friday with 30 counts of possessing child pornography, according to a release.

Also on Friday, police responded to a report of child abuse at Rogers Garden Elementary School around 12:15 p.m. Officers at the school said they spoke with Robert Morse, who allegedly hit a 12-year-old student as he entered the school.

In an interview with police, Morse, 66, “claimed he was being playful,” according to a news release. The child did not sustain serious injuries and Morse was arrested and charged with simple battery.

Police did not provide a full list of schools where Wingate and Morse may have filled in as substitutes.

Wingate’s arrest is an active investigation, police said. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Michael Page by calling (941) 932-9314. Anyone with information regarding Morse’s arrest is asked to contact Detective Juan Torres by calling (941) 932-9308.

Tips for either case may also be submitted by emailing BPDTIPS@BradentonPD.com or by anonymously calling Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.