Bradenton man charged with raping one child, molesting another, cops say

A 40-year-old Bradenton man is charged with capital sexual battery and lewd and lascivious battery after he sexually assaulting two children “many” times since 2015, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The children were somewhere between the ages of 12 and 15 at the time the sexual abuse began, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives began investigating Rigoberto Salto-Sanchez after the disclosure of the sexual abuse to a family member on March 15.

After a series of forensic interviews with the victims, an arrest warrant was obtained on Tuesday and Salto-Sanchez was taken into custody the next day.

He was booked into the Manatee County jail on the charges and remains in custody without bond.