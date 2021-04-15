Bradenton man had child porn on multiple devices, cops say

A 73-year-old Bradenton man is facing six counts of child pornography possession, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police say the investigation into Robert Hamm’s online activities began in January 2019 when detectives received a tip about a Tumblr user with the user name, “subperbleysparklyjellyfish,” who was downloading child pornography.

With the assistance of a retired FBI investigator, law enforcement traced the user’s IP address back to Hamm.

Detectives made contact with Hamm in March 2019 and seized several electronic devices.

A forensic examination of the devices found several videos and photographs.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Hamm was booked into the Manatee County jail on Tuesday. He was released the next day after posting bonds totaling $60,000.