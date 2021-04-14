Bradenton man charged in April 9 bank robbery. He lived four minutes away, cops say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bradenton man for bank robbery.

A 26-year-old Bradenton man has been charged with robbing a Cortez-area bank.

Manatee County sheriff’s deputies say Vincent McIntosh walked into the Ameris Bank at 9818 Cortez Road W., bank just before 11 a.m. on April 9 and handed a teller a note demanding $10,000.

The teller gave McIntosh several stacks of $20 bills, including one that was part of the alarm system, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Deputies arrived within minutes. A police dog tracked McIntosh to the 9900 block of 46th Avenue West, which is about a 4-minute walk from the bank.

Based on a description of the suspect provided by the teller to deputies, a neighbor pointed out McIntosh’s residence, according to the affidavit.

As deputies approached the house, they made contact with McIntosh’s mother, who led deputies to her son’s bedroom. McIntosh was in the room, the sheriff’s office said.

During an initial interview, McIntosh admitted to handing the teller the note and told deputies the money was under his bed, according to the affidavit.

Deputies also found stacks of $20 bills, still wrapped with bands labeled “Ameris Bank,” in his pockets.

McIntosh was booked into the Manatee County jail where he remains in custody on a $100,000 bond. McIntosh also had bonds revoked on charges of resisting arrest and leaving the scene of a crash for which he was awaiting trial.