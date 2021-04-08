Bradenton man charged with second-degree murder in fatal beating, deputies say

A 40-year-old Bradenton man has been arrested in the fatal beating of Timothy J. Pearson, 52, in February.

Manatee County deputies say Edgardo Romero Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies went to 3001 14th St. W., around 2:20 p.m. Feb. 12 regarding an unconscious man, determined later to be Pearson.

Deputies say Pearson went into cardiac arrest after they got there and was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital. Medical staff determined that Pearson had “significant injuries,” including bleeding from his brain. He was also suffering from a fractured hip and other traumatic injuries. Pearson was trauma alerted from MMH to Blake Medical Center.

Deputies determined Pearson’s last known address was in the 900 block of 33rd Avenue West and found Romero at the address along with another man. Detectives learned that Romero had battered both Pearson and the second man “for several days.”

Romero was initially arrested for aggravated battery and felony violation of probation. The second victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Pearson died from his injuries two days later, on Feb. 14.

Detectives obtained video surveillance from a nearby business where the last assault occurred on 14th Street West showing Romero dragging Pearson by his feet to the location where the 911 caller found him unconscious.

Romero was booked into the Manatee County jail on Wednesday on the second-degree murder charge. He remains in custody without bond.