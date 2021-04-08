Bradenton man arrested after ‘long history of molestation,’ deputies say

A 32-year-old Bradenton man was arrested Monday, accused of molesting a child under 12 over the course of years, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Juan Santamaria “has a long history of molestation” with the victim, and also was a suspect in a similar molestation case in 2019 on another child, but the case was closed after the parents declined to press charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim disclosed the sexual abuse to a school resource officer, and an investigation was launched on March 25.

Detectives made contact with Santamaria on Monday, but he invoked his right to be silent and refused to cooperate, according to the arrest report. Detectives said they asked Santamaria if he wanted to know what he was being arrested for, and he said no.

Santamaria was booked into the Manatee County jail on a charge of molesting a child under the age of 12. He remains in custody on a $25,000 bond.