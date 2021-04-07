Two Manatee County men jailed on separate child molestation charges, deputies say

Two Manatee County men have been charged with child molestation in two separate cases, according to the sheriff’s Office.

Blake Lamb, 26, was arrested on Monday and accused of sexually battering and molesting a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

Deputies say Lamb admitted to touching the child inappropriately, but denied other allegations.

On March 31, Marcos Guadalupe, 42, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

When confronted with the charges, Guadalupe “cried and apologized,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Guadalupe was released on Tuesday after posting a $125,000 bond pending a future court date.

Lamb remains in custody on bonds totaling $125,000.

In both cases, the abuse was revealed to family members, who contacted law enforcement.