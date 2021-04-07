Crime

Two Manatee County men jailed on separate child molestation charges, deputies say

Manatee

Two Manatee County men have been charged with child molestation in two separate cases, according to the sheriff’s Office.

Blake Lamb, 26, was arrested on Monday and accused of sexually battering and molesting a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

Deputies say Lamb admitted to touching the child inappropriately, but denied other allegations.

On March 31, Marcos Guadalupe, 42, was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation.

When confronted with the charges, Guadalupe “cried and apologized,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Guadalupe was released on Tuesday after posting a $125,000 bond pending a future court date.

Lamb remains in custody on bonds totaling $125,000.

In both cases, the abuse was revealed to family members, who contacted law enforcement.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service