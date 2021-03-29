Bradenton man dies after being shot. Police say the suspect is a juvenile

Siren lights from patrol car. Getty Images/Stockphoto

A 38-year-old Bradenton man died at a local hospital Sunday night after being shot, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of Fifth Street West, Bradenton. Officers who responded to the shooting found the victim, Julio A. Reyes, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Reyes was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later, according to police.

Police say they have identified a juvenile suspect but have not revealed the suspect’s name.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting can contact Detective Andres Perez at (941) 932-9322. You may also email your information to bpdtips@bradentonpd.com. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an e-tip online at manateecrimestoppers.com.