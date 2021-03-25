Bradenton officer shoots suspect, police say. 14th Street West north of downtown is closed

A Bradenton police officer shot a suspect on 14th Street West north of downtown Bradenton on Thursday morning, according police.

The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of 14th Street West, in the vicinity of the Blue Boy Motel.

Officers are “on scene investigating a shooting. Roadways are closed at the 1800 block of 14th Street West. There is no danger to the public. Please avoid the area,” police said in an initial tweet.

According to reporters on the scene, much of the activity was centered at the Blue Boy Motel.

Police sent out a second tweet around 11 a.m., noting, “We are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in the 1800 block of 14th St West. The suspect has been transferred to the hospital. Officers are okay. Further details forthcoming.”

