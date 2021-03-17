Man kidnapped and raped woman at Bradenton park, cops say

A woman was kidnapped from her home and taken to Pride Park in Bradenton where she was sexually assaulted, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victim heard a knock on her door about 3 a.m. on Feb. 27. When she opened the door, she found Baco Vidal-Martinez holding a knife, according to the sheriff’s office.

Vidal-Martinez forced the victim to drive him to Pride Park where he sexually assaulted her inside her vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit

Deputies say Vidal-Martinez had parked his vehicle at the park and walked to the victim’s home.

The victim disclosed the assault to her doctor on March 12 and law enforcement was notified. Vidal-Martinez was arrested without incident the same day.

Vidal-Martinez was booked into the Manatee County jail on charges of forced sexual assault with a weapon, kidnapping and armed robbery for taking the victim’s phone.

He remains in custody on bonds totaling $500,000.