Bradenton man charged with DUI manslaughter. Fentanyl was in his system, troopers say

More than two years after the Florida Highway Patrol said he got behind the wheel while under the influence of fentanyl, ran a red light and killed another driver, a 30-year-old Bradenton man has been charged.

Troopers say Michael Delaney’s actions led to 79-year-old Ross Edward Christie dying around 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2019. Delaney was charged with DUI manslaughter on Friday.

According to the arrest warrant, Delaney was driving south on 34th Street West when he ran the red light at El Conquistador Parkway, slammed into Christie’s vehicle and forced the victim into the path of a dump truck.

Both Christie and Delaney were taken to Blake Medical Center where the victim died of a lacerated aorta due to blunt force trauma, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Troopers say they made contact with Delaney at the hospital where hospital staff said he was acting violently upon arrival. Delaney refused to voluntarily provide blood samples, so troopers obtained a search warrant to get the samples.

Multiple witnesses provided accounts of Delaney driving erratically before arriving at the intersection and running the red light, according to FHP.

One witness said Delaney was swerving to the point where he almost hit a child riding his bike on the sidewalk on 34th Street West, according to the warrant.

After multiple interviews with witnesses, troopers met with Delaney in April 2019, when he invoked his rights and refused to speak.

By December 2019, the toxicology reports revealed fentanyl was present in Delaney’s blood at the time of his arrival to the hospital, prior to any medications given by staff, according to the warrant.

The investigation concluded this month and the arrest warrant was issued March 5. Delaney was booked into the Manatee County jail on the DWI manslaughter charge on Friday.

According to jail records, Delany was out on bond for a July arrest for possession of a controlled substance and DUI. His bonds were revoked and Delaney remains in custody.