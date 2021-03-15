Man tried to kill woman and dog in stabbing at Bradenton condo, cops say

A man faces charges of attempted murder and animal cruelty after he attacked a woman and a dog at a condominium complex in Bradenton on Sunday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6 p.m., a 911 call came in from Sarabay Coves Condo in the 1700 block of 69th Avenue West. The caller reported finding an injured woman with severe bleeding outside of one the condo units, according to the sheriff’s office. The caller also said that a man was inside the condo unit trying to kill a dog.

Responding deputies found Benjamin Merrell, 31, in the parking lot of Sarabay Coves and covered with blood. Merrell then tried to flee from deputies and was captured, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies reached the woman, she was in critical condition with severe stab wounds and beating injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where her condition was stabilized, according to the sheriff’s office, and she was expected to survive.

Citing Marsy’s Law for victims of crimes, the sheriff’s office did not disclose whether she and Merrell lived together at the condominium.

The dog, who was also injured, was transported to an animal hospital for care and was also expected to survive.

Deputies say Morrell was also injured, and he remained under law enforcement supervision while he recovered at a local hospital on Monday. He was to be booked into jail after his release from the hospital.