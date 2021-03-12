Burglars stole 6 puppies from Bradenton Petland, cops say. They’re worth $35,000

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary that resulted in the theft of six puppies worth thousands of dollars from a Bradenton pet store.

Deputies responded to Petland, 3530 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton, just before 1 a.m. Friday, after receiving reports of a shattered front door. According to a release, surveillance footage at the store captured two female suspects who smashed the front door with a brick before entering the store with a bag.

The suspects appear to be two women, both described as “petite,” the sheriff’s office says. One suspect wore a gray hoodie, sweatpants and orange gloves, while the other wore a dark-colored hoodie, sweatpants and dark-colored gloves, according to a release.

The suspects hopped the counter and went to the kennels, putting six puppies in the bag and leaving the store, according to a release. Deputies say the suspect vehicles appear to be a white sedan and a dark-colored SUV.

The combined worth of the six stolen dogs is about $35,000, according to the store owner.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS (8477).