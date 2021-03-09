Bradenton man arrested after shooting at a truck from his motorcycle, cops say

A Bradenton man is behind bars after police say that he fired a gun from his motorcycle during a road rage incident on a busy Manatee County street on Tuesday.

Around noon, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of Manatee Avenue West, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police say they learned that Roberto Velazquez, 35, was riding his motorcycle down Manatee Avenue when he was allegedly cut off by a delivery truck driver. Velazquez then fired a gunshot at the vehicle, according to police.

Velazquez then followed the truck to the 400 block of Ninth St West, according to the police department, where responding officers found Velazquez and the driver of the truck. Police did not report any injuries.

Velazquez faces charges of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9308 or bpdtips@bradentonpd.com.