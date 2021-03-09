Game cameras capture man illegally dumping in Palmetto. State officials make arrest

A 38-year-old Tampa man was charged with felony commercial dumping after game cameras operated by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Environmental Crime Units captured the illegal dumping earlier this month.

ECU special agents initiated an investigation after seeing the activity begin in the 3600 block of Buckeye Road on rural private property.

Investigators say Ruben Harrison Rivera dumped more than 1,000 gallons of bentonite clay, used in horizontal drilling operations, over the course of two days. Cameras captured the dumping on March 2 and again on March 3.

The property owner was contacted on March 4 and was unaware of the illegal dumping on his property and wished to press charges, according to the arrest affidavit.

Agents said Rivera admitted to the dumping on the same day the investigation was launched and he was subsequently charged with felony commercial littering and booked into the Manatee County jail on a $1,500 bond.

The dumping covered more than 700 square feet of soil.

“DEP will not permit bad actors to jeopardize the health of our environment,” said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. “Perpetrators will be investigated and held accountable by DEP’s Environmental Crimes Unit, a team that works day in and day out to ensure the protection of Florida’s natural resources. We encourage all residents to do their part to safeguard their neighborhoods and report all confirmed or suspected environmental crimes immediately.”

DEP is coordinating with Rivera’s employer “to ensure proper cleanup of the area.”

To report incidents or suspected environmental crimes, the department encourages the general public to file complaints or concerns directly with the appropriate DEP district office or to call the State Watch Office at 1-800-320-0519.