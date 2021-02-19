Brawl at The Hall. Palmetto nightclub melee injures three, lands two in jail, cops say

A Valentines Day brawl at a Palmetto nightclub led to several injuries and two arrests.

Two 21-year-old Palmetto men are facing felony charges of causing disfigurement to another person during a Valentine’s Day brawl at The Hall nightclub, according to the Palmetto Police Department.

Police say Henry Sanchez Jr. and Arturo Arellano injured three people in total, hospitalizing one with a broken knee and other with facial injuries.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sanchez and Arellano accused the victims of pushing them while inside the nightclub, 1330 U.S. 301 N., which resulted in an initial scuffle. The victims attempted to leave the club, at which time they were attacked by the defendants and “several other people,” according to the report.

Sanchez and Arellano were booked into the Manatee County jail on two counts of battery and one count of causing disfigurement to another. They both were released the next day after posting bonds totaling $2,000 each.