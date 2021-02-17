Crime

Bradenton man charged with raping a child, cops say

Manatee

A 36-year-old Bradenton man is charged with capital sexual battery after he raped a child over the course of several years, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Antonio Gonzalez-Pichardo began sexually abusing the child when she was under the age of 7.

An investigation was launched Feb. 9 after the victim disclosed the abuse. Gonzalez-Pichardo was arrested the same day. He was booked into the Manatee County jail and remains in custody without bond.

