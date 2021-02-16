Vehicle stolen with 1-year-old girl inside, Hillsborough deputies say

The toddler was identified as Tinnley Sage West. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a white rainbow, tan pants and one sandal. (Photo provided to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle stolen while a one-year-old girl was inside.

Authorities said the vehicle is a silver 2018 Volkswagen SUV.

The vehicle was last seen just before 3 p.m. on the 2600 block of Green Valley Street in Valrico in a residential neighborhood.

The license plate is FL Tag WBR587.

The toddler was identified as Tinnley Sage West. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a white rainbow, tan pants and one sandal.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.