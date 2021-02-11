Bradenton woman tried to sell girl to ‘pimps’ in drugs-for-sex scheme, cops say

A 37-year-old Bradenton woman has been charged with engaging in human sex trafficking of a minor after trying to sell a girl to “pimps” in exchange for drugs, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say Stephanie Riffe is also charged with providing methamphetamine to the girl.

According to the arrest warrant, Riffe took the girl to a man Riffe acknowledged was her pimp after the juvenile ran away from a drug rehab program. Riffed picked the girl up and brought her to the pimp’s residence.

Detectives say Riffe asked the girl to have sex with her pimp in January so he would give them drugs, but the pimp refused.

Riffe was arrested on the warrant on Tuesday and charged with human trafficking and providing meth to a minor. She remains in custody on bonds totaling $40,000.