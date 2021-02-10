Palmetto man sexually abused a child for years, cops say

A 53-year-old Palmetto man is charged with sexually abusing a child for years, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Isrrael Sosa Delgado also molested the victim’s friend on one occasion.

The abuse began when the victim was a “small child” and continued for years, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Delgado retained an attorney before detectives were able to interview him. He was booked into the Manatee County jail over the weekend on charges of sexually assaulting a minor, two counts of child molestation, and lewd or lascivious behavior.

Delgado was released from custody on Tuesday after posting bonds totaling $400,000 pending a future court date.