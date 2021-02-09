Bradenton man set up drug deal. He brought along his children, cops say

A 31-year-old Bradenton man is back in jail after selling fentanyl and cocaine to undercover detectives, this time with children in his car, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeff Daniels was out on bond awaiting trial on earlier cocaine trafficking charges.

Undercover detectives on Feb. 2 made contact with Daniels in the 1000 block of 33rd Avenue West and purchased the drugs while Daniels was in his vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.

The detective noticed that Daniels, a convicted felon, had a firearm on him, as well as two “small children” in the backseat.

Detectives documented the drug buy and set up a second encounter with Daniels, who already had several warrants out on him for narcotic-related charges.

The detective returned to buy more heroin and shortly after the transaction, Daniels was taken into custody.

A loaded 9mm handgun was found in the vehicle along with 12 grams of ecstasy, 20 grams of fentanyl, and almost 2,000 grams of marijuana.

Daniels was booked into the Manatee County jail on Feb. 3 on the bond violations, as well as 13 felony charges, including armed trafficking.

He remains in custody without bond.