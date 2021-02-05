Employee at Bradenton elementary school charged with pointing gun at woman, cops say

A 32-year-old part-time custodian at G.D. Rogers Bullock Elementary School has been removed from having any contact with students after he was arrested and charged with pointing a gun at a woman during a fight.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Almodovar was arguing with a woman on the night of Jan. 31 when it turned physical. Deputies say Almodovar choked the victim before pulling a handgun and pointing it at the victim’s head.

According to the arrest report, Almodovar then threatened to kill the victim, who reported the incident the next day. Almodovar was taken into custody on Monday.

He was released the following day after posting bonds totaling $15,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon.

The Manatee County School District was made aware of Almodovar’s arrest, “and he has been reassigned to another position where he will have no contact with students while his case is adjudicated,” said district spokesman Mike Barber.