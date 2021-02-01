Crime

Bradenton man charged with pointing green laser at sheriff’s helicopter

Manatee

A 46-year-old Bradenton was arrested after the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said he pointed a laser at their helicopter on Saturday night.

At about 8:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office Aviation Unit was helping deputies with a call when the pilot and the observation deputy on-board noticed a light flashing at the helicopter, according to a news release. The aviation deputies spotted the suspect pointing a green laser light in their direction multiple times and were quickly able to determine he was in the 300 block of 16th Street. East.

Patrol deputies found Alejandro Bautista Wvalle with the guidance of the aviation suspect. Deputies arrested Wvalle and charged him with pointing a laser device at an aircraft.

According to deputies, Wvalle “admitted to shining the laser light in the sky, saying he was unaware that what he was doing was against the law.”

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service