Bradenton man beats elderly woman in random, unprovoked attack, cops say

A 68-year-old woman was hospitalized with a fractured skull, after she was attacked while walking at a Bradenton shopping center. Law enforcement said the attack was completely random and unprovoked.

Deputies say the victim was walking with her husband at the Paradise Bay shopping plaza, 7110 Cortez Road W., when Steven Sikkema, 37, came from behind them, shouted “I’m going to get you,” and slammed the woman’s head into a wall.

According to the arrest report, Sikkema is homeless and is not known to the victim. A witness said Sikkema had been harassing several people before he attacked the victim.

The witness was able to provide a detailed description of Sikkema who had run away from the scene after injuring the woman. Deputies located him a short time later.

The witness and husband were able to tell deputies what happened, but the victim’s injury was such that it caused bleeding to the brain and she was not able to speak to deputies due to complete memory loss.

Sikkema was booked into the Manatee County jail on a charge of aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65 and remains in custody on a $40,000 bond.