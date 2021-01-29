Palmetto brothers charged with armed carjacking. It started with a drug deal, cops say

Two Palmetto brothers are facing armed carjacking charges after they brandished an Uzi submachine gun and a “short barreled rifle,” according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Shaborn Washington, 24, and Jolan Timmons, 28, met the victim on Jan. 16 during a drug deal.

The victim agreed to lend Timmons his vehicle in exchange for drugs . On Jan. 21, he wanted the vehicle returned, according to the warrant.

Timmons refused to relinquish the vehicle unless the victim paid him $1,000, deputies said.

According to the warrant, Timmons drove the victim around Bradenton and Sarasota armed with an Uzi as the victim tried to raise the money. Unable to collect, Timmons left the victim at his residence and left in his vehicle.

Deputies say the victim ultimately collected $500 and Timmons agreed to return the vehicle. He arrived at the victim’s residence with Washington. The victim handed over the money, but the pair refused to give back the vehicle, deputies said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the victim’s girlfriend became involved, demanding the vehicle back, at which time she was punched by Timmons and Washington raised the rifle, pointing it at the victims.

Timmons and Washington then got back into the victim’s vehicle and drove away.

An arrest warrant was obtained Tuesday and the brothers were arrested on Wednesday.

They were booked into the Manatee County jail where they remain in custody on a $100,000 bond each.