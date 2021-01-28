Bradenton man charged with raping a child

A 45-year-old Bradenton man is facing a capital sexual battery charge after he raped a child, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Keider Paneque Turcas was visiting a relative of the victim in the summer of 2018 when the sexual assault took place.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim was in the third grade at the time. Paneque Turcas told the victim that if she told anyone, “he would kill me,” according to the warrant.

The victim began displaying behavioral issues that raised concerns for family members. A search of the victim’s phone revealed conversations with friends of a sexual nature that a young child should not know about, according to the warrant.

A family member discussed the conversations with the victim on Jan. 21, at which time the victim disclosed the abuse. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant the same day and Paneque Turcas was taken into custody on Tuesday.

He was booked into the Manatee County jail where he remains in custody without bond.