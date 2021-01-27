Crime

Bradenton man charged with possessing child porn

A Bradenton man has been charged with possession of child porn, Bradenton police said.

Lester Lechleitner was arrested Tuesday at his home and charged with a dozen counts of possessing child porn and one count of child porn distribution. He was booked into the Manatee County jail where he remains in custody without bond.

Police executed a search warrant on his residence in the 3600 block of Southern Parkway West and seized multiple electronic devices after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

